After an intriguing wait, “Don’t worry darling” It has just released its first full trailer. This enigmatic advance has set the networks on fire, due to a torrid encounter between its main stars: Harry Styles and Florence Pugh, who will play an apparently happy couple, with a secret shared with other supposedly normal families.

This shocking preview not only shows passionate moments between the protagonists, it also exposes a greater look at the mysterious plot that surrounds a quiet town, where not everything is what it seems and in which the truth is a ticking time bomb.

“Don’t worry darling”directed by Olivia Wildewill have a theatrical release on September 23, 2022 . Meanwhile, the cast – in addition to Styles and Pugh – is also made up of Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Sydney Chandler and Nick Kroll.

Harry Styles as Jack and Florence Pugh as Alice in “Don’t worry darling.” Photo: Warner Bros.

“Don’t worry Darling” – official synopsis

Alice (Pugh) Y Jack (styles) are lucky enough to live in Victory, the company’s experimental town that houses the men and their families who work for the super-secret Project Victory.

Life is perfect, with all the needs of the residents covered by the company. All they ask in return is an unconditional commitment to Victory’s cause.

But when cracks begin to appear in her idyllic life, exposing glimpses of something far more sinister than lurks beneath the alluring facade, Alice can’t help but wonder what they’re doing at Victory, and why. How much is Alice willing to lose to expose what really happens in paradise?