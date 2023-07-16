Queretaro it is not only famous for its colonial beauty, in one of its municipalities is one of the archaeological treasures little known from Mexico; It’s about the Pueblito Pyramidalso known as The hill, for its particular architecture.

This impressive archaeological site constitutes a ceremonial and political center of great importance where they have been found vestiges of the Toltec, Chichimeca, Purépecha and Otomi cultures.

With a height of 40 meters, comparable to the famous Pyramid of the Moon in Teotihuacán, the Pueblito Pyramid It is a significant remnant of the pre-Hispanic civilization.

In addition to its majestic central structure, the archaeological complex has the P Plaza de las Esculturas, the Plaza de la Danza, the Obsidian Altar and the Palace of the Four Altars which further enrich the experience.

Throughout its history, this archaeological site has received different names. In the eighteenth century it was known as Cerro Pelon due to its naturally formed appearance from afar.

They call it El Pueblito because of the community in which it is located (Ramiro Valencia / INAH)

The surrounding region, characterized by its fertile land and access to water, flourished as an agricultural powerhouse with a trade network that stretched as far as Guatemala.

In 1632, the Franciscan Order placed an image of the Virgin Mary in the compound to end non-Christian rituals.

There is also a museum on site (Zona Arqueológica y Museo de Sitio El Cerrito INAH)

In 1887, a modification was made to the top of the pyramid to build an eclectic building known as El Fortín. This exceptional place in the archaeological context became a shrine dedicated to the Virgen del Pueblito, to whom great miracles were attributed.

What are the hours of the Pueblito Pyramid?

If you are interested in visiting this archaeological area known as the Pyramid of the Pueblito, we inform you that the visiting hours are of Tuesday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Virgin of El Pueblito (Unknown Mexico)

The exact address is Hidalgo s/n, Col. El Pueblito, Corregidora , Queretaro. For more information, you can call (442) 209 60 00, extension 2017.

In addition, there is a Site Museumo Open from Tuesday to Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

