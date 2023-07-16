In the world of opera, as in everyday life, there are first-rate villains and second-rate villains. Both constitute a permanent threat to society since evil does not rest for a single minute and, therefore, it is difficult to counteract.

One of the most popular second-tier villains of the operatic genre is Monostatos (“the one who is alone”), a character from The Magic Flute, the famous singspiel that Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart composed combining serious music with popular songs very much to the taste of his time. In addition, this opera is a compendium of the universal passions that agitated our human hearts from ancient times.

Jann Assman in her book “The Magic Flute. Opera and mystery”, talks about two pairs of opposites through which the characters move. One of them could be labeled a tobacconist, since it separates the nobles such as Prince Tamino or Pamina from the town where Papageno, Papagena and Monóstatos would be included. The other pair of opposites would be the one that goes from the world of the Queen of the Night where ambition and evil reign, to the temple of truth, justice and wisdom where the great priest Sarastro rules. At the beginning of the opera, nothing is as it seems and there are characters who move from one zone to another depending on their personal motivations or the level of knowledge they have achieved.

Monóstatos is a being with a very particular and recognizable psychological profile who is presented to us as an exotic Moor in charge of Sarastro’s guard. The dark color of his skin does not have racist connotations, in fact stage directors tend to dye it blue, green or another striking tone, but rather reflects the personality traits of low self-esteem in the face of his physical and emotional deficiencies.

Monostatos is a vile villain whose principles are lust, lies, extortion, cowardice and lack of loyalty, among others. He has fallen in love with Pamina’s beauty, purity and candor, traits that he does not treasure, which makes it easier for the young woman to firmly reject him. The inability derived from the feeling of not being able to be loved by Pamina, sustains his evil spirit that does not stop haunting the operatic scene.

All this makes Monóstatos despise the position of trust that Sarastro grants him and abuses his position in the temple to harass, kidnap and extort the beautiful Pamina. He finally decides to align himself with the Queen of the Night who promises him the hand of the one he so desires, although in the end the move goes wrong and his ambitions lead him to be swallowed by the earth.

This being so ungrateful, manipulative and vile, deep down he feels inferior not so much because of how others treat him, but because of his lack of humanism that he does not want to solve, letting himself be carried away by his own ignorance. Obviously, his affective deficiencies prevent him from combining his masculinity with the femininity of a couple, leaving him far from perfect consonance. What’s more, love is what guides the rest of the characters with whom he interacts and makes good triumph in them.

In real life we ​​also find Monostats who get enough protection from higher rooms to unleash the malice derived from ignorance, hatred and a feeling of inferiority. Although they are second division villains, their perseverance makes them a continuous threat to the rest of the people around them and, their incapacity, a risk to the protection and integrity of the assets they manage.