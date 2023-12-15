It broke. Ethel Pozo's birthday is this December 15th. The presenter of America TV He celebrated 42 years in the company of his faithful viewers and his co-hosts of 'America Today'. But why did the actress also end up crying? Find out in the following note.

What did Ethel Pozo say after her birthday surprise?

Ethel Pozo was happier than ever during her birthday celebrations in the middle of her live program. And her companions 'America today' They were not left behind. Janet Barboza, Christian Dominguez and Edson Davila They had Sofía Franco and Brunella Hornawho despite being on medical leave for having given birth a few weeks ago, decided to attend to celebrate her daughter Gisela Valcárcel.

The production of 'America Today' decided to surprise the presenter and prepared an emotional tribute to Ethel, in which her charisma and professional career in various branches of the entertainment world stood out.

This was the moment that moved Ethel Pozo to tears, who was happy for the gesture and did not hesitate to thank her co-workers for the surprise.

“Thank you, it turned out beautiful, really, the 42 surpassed the 41, and I hope the 43 surpass them. “Here are the tears”said the driver.

However, things did not stop there. 'Giselo' gave a large bouquet of flowers to Ethel Pozo, who highlighted the camaraderie that exists in the magazine: “Thanks to you, we are an incredible group, we are friends. “We make jokes, but in real life we ​​are very friends”.

How was Ethel Pozo born?

In the middle of the live program of 'América hoy', the host revealed that her mother,Gisela Valcárcel gave birth with the help of a midwife. “My mother had me with a midwife (…). I was born with a midwife, my mother gave birth without an epidural on the second floor of a house in La Victoria. My mother gave birth because she was not received in a hospital, she did not have a doctor,” she stated.

