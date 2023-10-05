You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Luis Díaz, with Liverpool.
Luis Díaz, with Liverpool.
WIN SPORTS +
6 pm: Colombian soccer, Medellín vs. Cucuta
8:30 pm: Oil Alliance vs. Millionaires
ESPN
11:45 am: Europa League, Betis vs. Sparta Prague
2 pm: Liverpool vs. Saint-Golloise
7:30 pm: Copa Libertadores, Palmeiras vs. Boca Juniors
ESPN 2
11:45 am: Europa League, Sporting Lisbon vs. Atalanta
2 pm: Rome vs. Servette
ESPN 3
6:30 am: Shanghai ATP 1,000
11:45 am: Europa League, AEK vs. Ajax
2 pm: Villarreal vs. Rennes
ESPN Extra
11:45 am: Europa League, Marseille vs. Brighton
2 pm: Molde vs. Bayer Leverkusen
STAR+
6:30 am: Shanghai ATP 1,000
2 pm: Conference League, Aston Villa vs. Zrinjski
10 pm: men’s volleyball pre-Olympic, Canada vs. Bulgaria
SPORTS
