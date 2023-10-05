Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 05/10/2023 – 0:03

Fluminense returns to a Copa Libertadores final after a 15-year hiatus. Tricolor’s classification came with a 2-1 comeback victory over Internacional, in Beira-Rio, on Wednesday night (4). The opponent of the Laranjeiras team in the big decision, which will be held on November 4th at Maracanã, will be defined next Thursday (5th) in the match between Palmeiras and Boca Juniors (Argentina).

CRAZIES IN THE HEAD! O @FluminenseFC is back in the CONMEBOL Final #Libertadores after 1⃣5⃣ years. ⭐️ For the dream of #EternalGlory! ️ 4/11, @maracana pic.twitter.com/gyLQZ5awNJ — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@LibertadoresBR) October 5, 2023

This will be the second opportunity for Fluminense to play for the unprecedented Libertadores title, after almost being overtaken by LDU (Ecuador) in the Maracanã stadium in 2008.

Fábio’s failure

Tricolor’s journey to winning a place in the final was not simple. After drawing 2-2 with Internacional in the first leg, the Laranjeiras team suffered greatly against an opponent pushed by more than 50 thousand fans.

Confident, Internacional managed to open the scoring early, in the 9th minute of the first half, when Alan Patrick took a corner kick in the area, goalkeeper Fábio missed the exit and defender Mercado was free to send a header into the back of the goal.

Someone saw? ⚽ Market rose more than everyone else to open the scoring! Party of @SCInternacional in Beira-Rio.#Libertadores #EternalGlory pic.twitter.com/iApxmbVU8i — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@LibertadoresBR) October 5, 2023

At a disadvantage on the scoreboard, Fluminense started to fail a lot, offering new chances for Colorado to expand, especially with Ecuadorian striker Enner Valencia, who wasted several clear opportunities to score.

Turn at the end

But Fluminense didn’t give up and believed until the end. After trying so hard, Tricolor managed to equalize in the 35th minute of the second half, when Argentine Germán Cano counterattacked and played deep to John Kennedy, who finished with great skill to beat goalkeeper Rochet.

With equality, the team led by coach Fernando Diniz got excited and took advantage of the spaces that Internacional started to offer to achieve the turnaround. Yony ​​González received the ball on the right wing and rolled it to John Kennedy, who only set it up for Cano to score his 12th goal in the competition and guarantee Fluminense’s qualification for the decision.