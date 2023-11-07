Marvel returns to the fray with ‘The Marvels’a film that is close to its premiere and will have as protagonists Brie Larsonwho will don the Captain Marvel suit again; Teyonah Parris, which will play Monica Rambeau; and Iman Vellani, actress who will once again play Kamala Khan, better known as Ms. Marvel. This film will be released amidst criticism of the famous studio, which attacks its decisions and the current low quality of its products.

However, in its latest trailer, the company seems to appeal to the sentiments of the staunchest fans of the game. MCU, since we can see the most iconic superheroes that marked a before and after in the development of this type of films. In the following note we will tell you all the details of the premiere of ‘The Marvels’.

Watch the trailer for ‘The Marvels’ HERE

When is ‘The Marvels’ released?

The film, which will be directed by Nia DaCosta and the production of Kevin Feige, It will premiere on Thursday, November 9 throughout Latin America; while the next day, that is, the 10th of this month, it will be launched in the United States, Spain, among other countries.

‘The Marvels’, which will have a total duration of 105 minutes, which translates into 1 hour and 45 minutes, making it the shortest film in the MCU; It is the 33rd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the third in Phase 5 of the same, after ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’.

What is the movie ‘The Marvels’ about?

In ‘The Marvels’, Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), aka Captain Marvel, has regained her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unforeseen consequences leave Carol bearing the weight of a destabilized universe.

When her duties send her into an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with those of Jersey City superfan Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece. , the now SABER astronaut, Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris).

Together, this trio must team up and learn to work together to save the universe as The Marvels.

Samuel L. Jackson will return to play the legendary Nick Fury after ‘Secret Invasion’. Photo: Marvel Studios See also Monique Pardo reveals that she and her daughter have not spoken for a long time: "It's many years without your love"

When does ‘The Marvels’ take place?

This will be the fourth appearance of Brie Larson as Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel). The first was in the film of the same name about her character, which takes place in the 90s; She then appeared in ‘The Avengers: Endgame’, which takes place during 2019; while her last appearance was in the post-credits scenes of ‘Shang-Chi and the legend of the 10 rings’.

Given this, one might think that the history of ‘The Marvels’ It is directly connected to the events of ‘Secret Invasion’, since Nick Fury will also appear in the film.

What actors and characters appear in ‘The Marvels’?