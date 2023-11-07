Despite not being part of the original anime canon, Android 21 has won the hearts of all Dragon Ball fans in recent years. After her first appearance in Dragon Ball FighterZ, This character has been recognized in the canon, and her fans can’t wait to see what the next step is for her. For now, An artificial intelligence has taken on the task of showing us what Android 21 would look like in the real world.

Recently, a group of fans used the Artificial Intelligence application known as MySmartArts to give new life to this character. It is important to mention that the AI ​​used the pink Majin Buu style design that we found in Dragon Ball FighterZ, and not its human version that we have already seen in other media.

Android 21 debuted as a non-canon character in Dragon Ball FighterZbut It was thanks to Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero that this character completely entered Akira Toriyama’s official line. In this film it was revealed that her real name is Vomi, and she was Dr. Hero’s wife, but she tragically died before the events of the anime.

Let’s hope to see more of Android 21 in the future anime and manga of Dragon Ball Super. On related topics, Japan-exclusive Cell and Frieza transformations have been revealed. Likewise, this is the reason why Vegeta’s design changed in the anime.

The Dragon Ball universe is full of non-canon characters who also deserve to be officially recognized. An example of this is everything Dragon Ball GT. Although this anime was not well received, there are villains who are worth being part of the official canon, like Baby.

Via: MySmartArts