Very hot! Guadalajara and all Jalisco registers very high temperatures according to the forecast of the 10 day weather of the April 9 to 19.

According to the National Metereological Service of the With wateron April 9 the partly cloudy sky but with hot weather of up to 32 degrees Celsius, as well as 12 degrees at night and early morning.

On April 10, slightly cloudy skies are expected and forecasts very high climates up to 32 degrees, and 12 degrees at least.

It will be April 11 when Guadalajara Have completely clear skies with temperatures of 34 degrees Celsius, and 12 as a minimum.

on the platform Meteoredit was specified that from April 11 to 14, cloudy skies are expected with temperatures of 34 up to 36 degrees Celsiusand minimums from 14 to 17.

Photo: Guadalajara City Council

Sunday, April 14, would be the day with the highest temperatures, which would be 36 degrees.

From April 15 to 18, temperatures of 35 to 37 degrees in the afternoonsI feel that Tuesday, April 16, is the most warm.

Photo: Guadalajara City Council

Furthermore, at night temperatures also increase, reaching up to 18 degrees.

On Friday, April 19, completely clear skies are forecast with temperatures of 35 degrees and 17 at least.