An Asian driver hit an Arab person, who was riding a bicycle, and fled the scene of the accident, instead of stopping to help him, causing him a permanent disability of 5%. He justified his crime after his arrest by saying that he was in a state of fatigue, fell asleep while driving, and did not pay attention. For the crushing process.

The person affected by the accident filed a civil lawsuit before the Dubai Courts, in which the driver, the company he works for, and the insurance company with which the car is registered demanded the payment of 995,000 dirhams in compensation to him. The court ruled to oblige the driver and his company to pay 100,000 dirhams, and his claim against the insurance company was not accepted, because He did not take the path taken by the law.

In detail, a person injured in a traffic accident filed a civil lawsuit, in which the driver of the responsible vehicle, the company he works for, and the insurance company that insured the car demanded compensation for the physical, financial, and moral damages he suffered, based on the claim that he was riding his bicycle on the Al Dhaid Masafi Road. The accused driver hit him from behind, pointing out that the vehicle involved belongs to the second defendant company, where the accused works as a sales representative, and is insured by the third defendant.

The plaintiff said that he opened a report about the incident at Al Dhaid Police Station, and the first defendant was arrested and admitted that he had fallen asleep while driving the car. A case was registered against him by the Public Prosecution, and several charges were brought against him. The first was failure to adhere to traffic rules and etiquette by driving the vehicle recklessly and inattention, and the second was causing… In the occurrence of a traffic accident that led to harm to the plaintiff’s safety, and the third is his failure to stop after the accident occurred without an acceptable excuse, and his refusal to assist the victim or request assistance for him, in addition to damaging the bicycle and making it unusable.

The Traffic Court ruled to convict him and punish him with varying fines for the charges against him, and the ruling became final after the appeal period had passed. The accident victim then resorted to the civil judiciary to compensate him for the damages he suffered, stating that the driver worked for the second defendant company in the case, and that Then it is responsible for his actions, and the vehicle that caused the accident is considered to be in the custody of its owner, which is the company, even if its driving is entrusted to another person, and he sues the insurance company as well, since the vehicle itself is insured by it, and therefore it is obligated to compensate.

For his part, the first defendant (the driver) did not appear in court, while the company he works for submitted a legal memorandum, requesting that the case be dismissed due to the lack of elements of tort liability due to the absence of an element of damage, whether material or moral, in the papers, and because the person responsible for the right in the matter is the insurance company. As the insurance company for the vehicle that caused the accident.

While the insurance company submitted a legal memorandum, requesting that the case be dismissed, because the plaintiff did not follow the path prescribed by law in submitting an insurance dispute to the Insurance Dispute Settlement and Resolution Committee.

For its part, the court delegated the Forensic Medicine Department of the General Department of Criminal Evidence at Dubai Police to examine the plaintiff, review his medical and illness history, and review the injuries arising from the accident, how they occurred, the duration of treatment, its place, and whether he recovered completely, or did it leave him disabled, and whether It requires any follow-ups, medical procedures, treatment, or special care.

The expert report concluded that the victim's injury was traumatic, consistent with the above-mentioned accident, and most of it heals within more than 20 days, but it left her with an injury to the movement of the left elbow, and pain accompanying the movement, representing a permanent disability estimated at 5%.

In the merits of its decision, the court responded to the defenses of the defendants that the insurance company’s argument that the plaintiff did not follow the path designated by the law was a valid payment, in accordance with Article 1 of Law No. 3 of 2018, which stipulates that claims resulting from disputes arising from insurance contracts, business and services are not accepted. If it is not presented to the Insurance Dispute Resolution and Settlement Committee, which the plaintiff did not comply with.

It indicated that what is clear to the court is that the first defendant’s mistake is proven against him under the final criminal ruling, and it also has what is established that the second defendant is the owner of the vehicle at fault, and that he works for her, thus fulfilling the elements of the subordinate’s responsibility for the actions of his subordinate, and it ruled that they must pay compensation amounting to 100 One thousand dirhams for the accident victim.

• The perpetrator justified his crime after his arrest by saying that he was tired, fell asleep while driving, and did not notice the run-over.