Because this is the season of giving and receiving, the Epic Games Store has decided to honor the first part of this saying, and for a few days it has been giving away games to all users of this digital store. Thus, Today's gift of the day is one that all fighting game lovers cannot afford to miss.

From now on, and until next December 21 at 10:00 AM (Mexico City time), all PC users have the opportunity to download completely free DNF Duel. This title is part of the Dungeon Fighter Online series, and is a fighting game with a 2.5D perspective that reinterprets the iconic classes of the RPG Dungeon and Fighter and implements them in a unique combat system. This is not another fighting game, since Arc System Works, masters of the genre, were responsible for this installment.

As we already mentioned, you have until December 21 at 10:00 AM to download DNF Duel completely free on your PC. However, you better return to the Epic Games Store, as they will continue to give away games of all kinds during these days. Just a few hours ago Destiny 2 and its expansions could have been yours without spending a single penny. For all interested, here you can get DNF Duel without spending a single penny.

I have never entered the DNF series, but it looks quite interesting, plus it has endless spin-offs. I will definitely try to give this delivery a chance thanks to the fact that it is free. I hope future gifts from the Epic Games Store are the same or better.

Via: Epic Games Store.