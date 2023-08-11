FromVictoria Krumbeck close

Instead of announcing the wedding, a man embarrassed his ex-fiancé in front of guests. He accused her of cheating on him. A video is circulating on the internet.

Turin — A lot can go wrong before a wedding, but nobody would have expected that: At an engagement party, the banker Massimo Segre made it public that his fiancée Cristina Seymandi should cheat on him. The guests had actually expected the announcement of the wedding, which had already been postponed due to the pandemic. But the evening went differently than expected. A video showing the 64-year-old Segre’s speech is now making its way through the Italian media.

On video: Man presents fiancée as a cheating woman in front of 200 guests

In March 2020, the 64-year-old banker and the 47-year-old got to know each other. They’ve already postponed their wedding twice, like la Republica of Turin reported. In autumn it should finally be ready. About 200 guests were invited in Turin, the celebration took place in a villa. A video uploaded to YouTube and shared on social networks such as Twitter shows Segre’s speech in which he publicizes his fiancee’s affair.

He is standing at the DJ booth with his fiancée and is holding the microphone in his hand. “I’m very excited,” he is quoted as saying la Republica of Turin. “I should tell you all that Cristina and I are getting married,” he continued. “I’ve always believed that loving someone means wanting them more than your own. And in that case, tonight I want to give Cristina the freedom to love,” he announced the end of the relationship. He said she was in love with a lawyer. He then added that she was said to have been in a relationship with another man before the lawyer.

After a relationship: the fiancée speaks up: “I thought it was a joke”

“I’m so disappointed, my heart is broken,” said the 64-year-old. You can now fly to Mykonos with your lawyer. The two also worked together on business. When she comes back, the two can see if this collaboration will continue, Segre explained. His ex-fiancée is shocked after the speech. “When he started talking I thought it was a joke. I was petrified. It was a gesture of abnormal violence,” she said Corriere Torino.

Cristina Seymandi is also troubled by the comments on social media. “If the same thing had happened with the roles reversed, the reactions would have been very different. Instead, I’m a woman and that makes a big difference in this world,” she explained.

