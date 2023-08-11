The Colombian and Ecuadorian authorities and with the support of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States, advance in the investigations on the assassination of the candidate Fernando Villavicencio, establishing the names and nationality of those involved.

It is noteworthy that those indicated – already deprived of their liberty – held telephone calls with at least three politicians from Ecuador, whose names are still unknown.

The security authorities of the three countries held a virtual summit, in which they fully identified those involved and collected probative material, including four seized cell phones, report of calls and phone calls with alleged politicians from Ecuador.



#NOW | #Pichincha: the hearing for qualification of flagrante delicto and formulation of charges against 6 people, suspected of the murder of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, is installed. #FiscalíaEc will present elements of conviction during the proceeding. pic.twitter.com/ZJI5r7yFJS – Ecuador Prosecutor (@FiscaliaEcuador) August 11, 2023

A judge ordered preventive detention for the six defendants and the prosecutor’s investigation will last 30 days.

Andrés Manuel Mosquera Ortiz, José Neider López Hitas, Adey Fernando García García, Camilo Andrés Romero Reyes, Jules Osmín Castaño Alzate and Jhon Gregore Rodríguez, are the names of the Colombians.

“Due to the preliminary information collected, it was confirmed that those apprehended belong to organized crime groups,” the authorities reported in a statement.

video horror

While the arrests were being made, a video of unknown origin went viral on social media showing a large group of heavily armed, hooded men who declared themselves members of the criminal gang “Los Lobos” and that they claimed responsibility for the murder of Villavicencio and threatened another candidate: Jan Topic.

This was answered by another video, also viral and of unknown origin, where another group of men, dressed in white and with their faces uncovered, claimed in the same way to be members of “Los Lobos” and denied the attack on Villavicencio.

“Los Lobos” is one of the largest criminal gangs operating in Ecuador and causes along with others such as “Los Tiguerones” or “Los Choneros” of the security crisis and the rise of violence, since according to the Government they are behind the increase in intentional homicides that led the country to register a rate of 25.32 per 100,000 inhabitants in 2022, the highest figure in its history.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

With information from EFE