By falling for the second time in a row in Ligue 1, against Lille this Sunday afternoon (0-2), Olympique de Marseille has caused serious concerns for the rest of the season, and in particular with Gerson …

The Marseille club had started their season perfectly, with four wins in the first five league games, plus a good draw in Moscow in the Europa League. But these last ten days, Marseille has rather badly managed the sequence of meetings. Unable to win any game for four games, with a draw in Angers (0-0), a loss against Lens at the Vélodrome (2-3), another score of parity against Galatasaray in C3 (0-0) and so this new setback in Lille this Sunday, Marseille is going through a complicated period. Among the main officials, Gerson is often singled out by OM followers. It must be said that the Brazilian international is already starting to be considered a flop in Marseille. Facing LOSC, the former Flamengo midfielder did not show a pretty face. Positioned alongside Guendouzi, he ended up being replaced in the 62nd minute of play. A premature exit that did not really please Gerson, according to Romain Canuti, for whom Auriverde fell out with Sampaoli when it was released.

“You still need a little more nerves”

“At the top of the pyramid of disappointments after the Lille-OM match, we find Gerson. Once again. The Brazilian milieu must really do violence to itself. He must adapt to Ligue 1. And especially with the referee. Because we must not believe that the referee will whistle every time someone comes to tickle him or blow him behind the neck. You still need a little more nerves. The nerves he uses against his coach when he takes him out on time, should also be used against opponents! “, confessed the journalist of Phocean, who is starting to ask a lot of questions about Gerson’s true level. The supporters too, especially since Gerson was recruited for more than 20 million euros during the last summer transfer window … Suffice to say that the leaders probably expect much better from their flagship recruit, like Sampaoli moreover, who no longer really has arguments to defend his darling.