The French fold Paok 2-1. English stopped at home 0-0 by the Dutch. Spectacular 3-3 between Feyenoord and Slavia Prague

Roma lose, Leicester and PSV draw (0-0). Instead, the former Giallorossi now in force at Marseille are smiling. The first ninety minutes of the Conference League quarter-finals ended with another defeat in Norway by Pellegrini and his teammates. No goals between the English and the Dutch, while the OM prevails against Paok (2-1) thanks to the old acquaintances of Serie A: the goals of Gerson – then expelled – and Payet, who scored on an assist from Cengiz Under, are decisive. In the 18.45 match, Feyenoord and Slavia Praga gave life to a match full of emotions: comeback, counter-comeback and goal at the end, signed by Ibrahim Traorè who set the score on the final 3-3.

Feyenoord-Slavia Prague 3-3 – On the De Kuip lawn, the Dutch avoid defeat but leave the field with a bad taste in their mouth. Leading after 10 ‘with Sinisterra, Linssen and his teammates blatantly miss the double with Kocku, who first hits a crossbar and then sends a little to the side. Slavia responds with the percussion of Olayinka, the most dangerous in the first half, who achieves a draw in the 41st minute and starts his comeback. In the second half, the guests in fact raise the pace in search of the 1-2, which arrives in the 67th minute with Sor. Feyenoord is not there and overturns the result again, reaching 3-2 thanks to the conclusions of Senesi and Kocku. The roar of the public, galvanized by the unexpected comeback, however, lasts a few minutes: at the end of the recovery Slavia gets up and finds the 3-3 with the Ivorian Traoré. See also Mourinho: "We on the pitch, Lazio at home smoking cigarettes with Sarri ..."

Marseille 2-1 Paok – Without the injured Milik, Sampaoli leaves Pau Lopez on the bench and relies on former Serie A Lirola, Gerson and Under, protagonists of the evening from the 1st minute. The Brazilian scored 1-0 with a shot from the edge after 13 ‘, the Turkish nearly doubled in the 30th minute and then, at the end of the first half, Payet needed the 2-0 ball. At the beginning of the second half, El Kaddouri enters the Paok, who is positioned in the median alongside Kurtic: 3 ‘is enough for the former Napoli to stamp the card and shorten the distance, but Marseille immediately takes control of the game again. The possible 3-1 passes from the feet of Under, Payet and Saliba, who, however, are unable to materialize. In the end, Gerson gets a red card for a second yellow card.

LEICESTER-PSV 0-0 – At the King Power Stadium Leicester wastes too much and postpones the qualification speech to the second leg. In the first 45 ‘the PSV starts well, engaging Schmeichel in the 3’ with a gore than the usual Gotze. Immediately after, however, the Foxes entered the game, trying in vain to unlock the match with Iheanacho, Tielemans, Albrighton and Barnes, who hit the crossbar in the 44th minute. The script repeats itself in the second half: the English arrive three times in front of the opposing goalkeeper, but Iheanacho (twice) and Barnes fail to find the goal. The next challenge is scheduled for Thursday 14 April. See also Covid at Tottenham: positive 7 players and 2 staff members. But we play with Rennes

April 7, 2022 (change April 7, 2022 | 23:59)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Gerson #Payet #fly #Marseille #Leicester #blocked #PSV