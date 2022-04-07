The concept of the metaverse is one that has become very popular in recent times. Many companies seek to create their own ‘digital space’ that allows users to coexist through the use of avatars. Just like the Oasis of the movie Ready Player One.

The principles of the metaverse sound like something that would be closely linked to the world of video games. For this reason, different titles began to emerge that wanted to take advantage of this new digital environment. However, despite huge investments and hopes, these fail to attract gamers.

It seems that playing in the metaverse is very unattractive

The place Coin Desk did some research on the different metaverse games that are available. With her he discovered that titles like Axie Infinity Y Sandboxing they attracted a lot of money from investors. However this was not profitable as they have very low numbers of players and keep falling.

Axie Infinity It presented a daily decrease of 30% of its players, so it only had 107,240 active players last month. For its part, Sandboxing it fell 29% and currently has a small number of 1180 users. If it continues like this, these ambitious metaverse titles may soon disappear.

In talking about the situation, the analyst defi vader said the following: ‘There is currently no organic hitch. Not like in more traditional games like Fortnite, GTA and Candy Crush. Where players are willing to pay to continue playing‘. If metaverse games don’t find this organic way to stay current, their future may be bleak. Although the analyst mentioned that Axie Infinity is already trying, by offering user-created content, as it does Roblox.

The investigation also showed that the number of players is ‘split’. While some are gamers for fun, others are groups of employees just coming in to collect crypto for investors. With the drop in interest in NFT’s and the little success of the metaverse games. Will this trend of digital spaces and objects really have a future?

