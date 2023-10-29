An even match was expected at the Fausto Vicente between two teams with identical numbers so far this season. The match started with a first quarter marked by the defense of both teams. Thanks to the good minutes of Aina Ayuso and Abby Bishop, the sewer team managed to contain the attacks of talent from the Basque team, which finished the first period with two points ahead of Eric Surís (13-15).

The second quarter started with Milapie dominating under the basket, and when it seemed that the visitors were moving away on the scoreboard, Shante Evans appeared to punish inside the zone. After four minutes played, Abby Bishop tied with a triple that made Fausto Vicent roar and caused former Jairista Lucas Fernández to time out.

After the break, Arica Carter appeared to put the Murcia team ahead on the scoreboard, with four minutes remaining in the period. A great basket by Laia Flores caused the local timeout. However, it was not enough for Alcantarilla to react, and the good actions of Bradford and, again, Laia Flores, kept the visitors away.

Jairis Ayuso (12), Arrojo (0), Carter (6), Rembizewska (2), Diarra (10) -starting five-; Koning (6), Bishop (10), Rueda (0), Bettencourt (0), Evans (9). 55 – 66 Gernika Flores (7), Nikitiane (3), Berger (10), Michelle (10), Da Silva (7) -starting five-; Alberdi (0), Madera (14), Bradford (7), Aritzmuño (3), Buch (5)

With one minute left, Hozono Global Jairis got out of the jam thanks to a textbook pick&roll between Aina Ayuso and Maimouna Diarra. For its part, Crystal Bradford continued attacking the zone and taking advantage with free throws, ending the second period with 24-31 in the light. Two consecutive baskets by Diarra in the zone cut the gap to three points at the beginning of the third quarter, but a triple by Itziar Ariztimuño seemed to put the ground between the two teams. The third quarter ended 37-46.

The last quarter began as the previous one had ended, with a basket by Da Silva, which was quickly answered by Diarra after an offensive rebound. The distance was stuck at nine points when Aina Ayuso appeared to score a triple that lit up Fausto Vicent again. The fouls condemned those of Alcantarilla, who saw how Lointek Gernika sentenced the game 55-64.