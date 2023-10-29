Luis Díaz is going through one of the most difficult moments of his life; On Saturday afternoon, the Military Forces confirmed the kidnapping of his parents in a municipality of La Guajira, although his mother was rescued, his father is still missing.

The Colombian Olympic Committee rejects the kidnapping of the parents of soccer player Luis Díaz

Luis Manuel Díaz, father of the Liverpool player, He was kidnapped by armed men on a motorcycle, while he was traveling in his truck in the Los Olivos neighborhood, and was allegedly forced to get into another vehicle that took an unknown direction.

The news has hit all the fibers of Colombian sport due to the seriousness of the events. In the last hours, The Colombian Olympic Committee spoke out and rejected the kidnapping of Luis Díaz’s parents.

“The Colombian Olympic Committee rejects the kidnapping of the parents of soccer player Luis Díaz, Luis Manuel Díaz and Celina Marulanda, in Barrancas, Guajira, and stands in solidarity with the player and his family, in this difficult moment they are experiencing” , indicated the COC.

Furthermore, he strongly reproached the actions of the criminals: “Although the mother was released, his father remains in the power of the criminals, in a reprehensible act, because it affects one of the most beloved Colombian athletes of recent years, who has been filled with glory and has given shine to Colombian football and the country.”

And I add: “The COC considers that this fact is an attack against the sport, which is synonymous with joy, optimism, unity and peace, because athletes are the most authentic ambassadors of our country. Luis Díaz, due to his brilliant career in the national team and in Liverpool, England, is a great reference for Colombians, who see in him a model to follow in their lives.”

Finallydemanded the release of Luis Díaz’s father: “The COC, as the highest entity of associated sports, demands the release of Luis Manuel Díaz and all those kidnapped in this country, who suffer one of the most reprehensible scourges of our society, and asks to exclude athletes from this type of actions, that undermine human integrity and dignity, in its essence and in its deepest roots”.

