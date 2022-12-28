The German government initially welcomed the proposal of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to hold an international peace conference for his country. However, the German government noted at the same time that it believes that the opportunities available to implement this proposal seem slim so far.

“Every proposal calling for an end to the war is good and correct in principle,” German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christopher Burger said at the federal press conference in Berlin today, Wednesday.

Borger said that his country has long provided diplomatic support on issues important to Ukraine in the event of a peace agreement.