On 27 December the official website of Formula 1 published the Top-10 of the best drivers chosen by the team principals, with the final result rewarding reigning world champion Max Verstappen. Twenty four hours later, formula1.com presented another ranking with i top ten drivers of this seasonbut based on another criterion: this time, the ranking represents the result of votes of the pilots themselves who, based on their personal preferences, indicated those who have been their top ten peers of 2022. As in previous editions, pilots were allowed to vote for themselves, even if only a few chose to do so. However, the cards of each have remained secret and are therefore not available to the public. What hasn’t changed compared to the team principals’ ranking, however, has been the name of the winner: Max Verstappen.

Also in this ranking the Dutch Red Bull triumphed by overcoming the competition Charles Leclerc, also vice-champion in the real drivers’ championship as well as in the list of ‘favourites’ of the team principals. Particular the third step of the podiumshared by the two Mercedes drivers: George Russell and Lewis Hamilton. In fact, both can uncork an imaginary champagne together, denying this joy to Lando Norris, who nonetheless starred in an excellent fifth place. Also recognized was the experience and fighting spirit of Fernando Alonso, 6th and ahead of his compatriot Carlos Sainz, also in this case outside the Top-5. As with 3rd place, eighth is also shared by several drivers, in this case three: awarded Sebastian Vettel and, above all, the Williams driver Alex Albon, together with an apparently little-appreciated Sergio Perez.

Top-10 drivers 2022 chosen by the drivers

POS. PILOT 1 Max Verstappen 2 Charles Leclerc 3 Lewis Hamilton 3 George Russell 5 Lando Norris 6 Fernando Alonso 7 Carlos Sainz 8 Alex Albon 8 Sebastian Vettel 8 Sergio Perez