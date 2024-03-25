ANDThe president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, formalized this Monday his candidacy for re-election before the electoral authorityaccused of serving Chavismo and erecting a siege to prevent the nomination of the opposition coalition led by María Corina Machado.

Maduro aspires to a new term and to do so win the presidential elections on July 28, thus projecting 18 years in power, four more than his predecessor Hugo Chávez had when he died in 2013.

The governmental United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) called on its members to accompany the president to the National Electoral Council (CNE). A platform was set up in the surrounding plaza with a photograph of the president and the phrase: “Mature love of the country.”

“He is the only president of vulnerable people, that is why I come to support our president Nicolás Maduro,” Yelitza Blanco, 53, told AFP while holding a “Super Bigote” doll, a propaganda character that shows the leader like a superhero.

“Nicolás is the hope, he is the continuity of a project that Commander Hugo Chávez started,” said Pedro Mata, 52 years old. Another dozen groups have already formalized their support for Maduro.

The deadline to register candidates closes at midnight this Monday and the system continues to be blocked for the opposition.

To formalize the registration, the first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (Psuv), Diosdado Cabello, presented Maduro's name to the electoral body and assured that he had been chosen in 317,000 party assemblies.

“Today we are here honoring what the party's bases ordered. The world knows and knows that these elections will be held in the best electoral body in much of the world,” Cabello said, referring to the CNE.

Maduro, after formalizing his registration, attacked the media, ensuring that they were not “telling the truth” and insisted that it was a plan by the Western media.

Regarding the voting process, he said that there would be elections on July 28 and accused the “right” of having plans against Venezuelans. “The right only has economic interests to deliver to the clutches of the North American empire. (…) “They dedicated themselves to asking for sanctions.”

Maduro, who during his speech dedicated himself to disqualifying and ensuring that he was Hugo Chávez's chosen one, He insisted that so far there were 10 candidates registered, so he told the opponents “oligarchs, don't dress, you're not going,” in reference to María Corina Machado.

Opposition, no alternative



On the contrary, María Corina Machado won the primaries of the opposition coalition Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) held last October, but a 15-year political disqualification prevents her from running.

The government accuses her of corruption and advocating a foreign invasion, which she rejects.. She then nominated Corina Yoris, an 80-year-old philosopher and university professor, to replace her. who has never worked in public administration and his name appears clean in the CNE database.

But his candidacy has not been able to be registered, hours before the deadline to apply, which is done virtually, closes. Neither the PUD nor Un Nuevo Tiempo (UNT), the two opposition parties authorized to run, were able to access the system. “The system is completely closed,” Yoris denounced at a press conference.

The opposition requested that the registration period be extended for three more days. “We have tried to go personally to the CNE to even deliver the letter requesting an extension and we have not even been able to physically do it,” Yoris lamented. “My rights as a Venezuelan citizen are being violated.”

The CNE has granted extensions in previous processes to encourage greater participation.

But analysts rule out the candidacy of this academic until now unknown in politics, and talk about looking for a “potable” candidate for Chavismo, less connected to Machado.

Some estimate that Manuel Rosales, governor of the oil state Zulia and of the UNT party, could end up being the candidate.

“The government would definitely accept his candidacy, there are facts in Rosales' career that tell us that he is certainly capable of negotiating solutions,” political analyst María Alexandra Semprún told AFP.

ANA MARÍA RODRÍGUEZ – EL TIEMPO CORRESPONDENT – CARACAS