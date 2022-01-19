Federal prosecutors said that the doctor, identified as Alaa, in line with German privacy rules, worked in a Military Intelligence prison in the city of Homs from April 2011 until late 2012.

The doctor is accused of murdering a person, torturing 18 others, causing serious physical and psychological harm to another person, and committing other crimes, including a crime that led to the death of a prisoner.

The defendant entered Germany in 2015, and the authorities allowed him to practice medicine after certifying his Syrian medical documents. He was working in a hospital near the central German city of Kassel, where a large number of Syrian refugees recognized him and reported him to the police.

In one case, a doctor is accused of beating a protester after prison officials summoned him to a hospital to treat a man suffering from an epileptic fit due to torture, who later died.

German authorities also accused the doctor of deliberately killing a prisoner by injection to prove his “power and to suppress the uprising of a part of the Syrian population,” according to the Frankfurt Regional Court.