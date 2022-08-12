On the afternoon of last Thursday, an accident occurred at the Legoland park in Günzburg, located in Germany, when, apparently, one of the cars of the roller coaster known as ‘Fire Dragon’ braked abruptly and collided with another car that was coming behind.

At least 31 people were injured with bruises and abrasions caused by the strong impact. According to information provided by the Bavarian Red Cross (BRK), 10 injured children, one adolescent and 20 adults were reported in the contingency. While another 15 people, who were in the vicinity and were affected, were taken to a hospital in the area to receive medical attention.

Three helicopters and a team of firefighters had to go to the scene of the events. who, together with another group of rescuers, helped the people trapped in the wagons, since the safety bars, specifically designed to prevent accidents, could not be opened after the crash.

German police sources revealed more details of the emergency that shocked inhabitants, authorities and media around the world. “The only train that stopped correctly did not stop in the area of ​​the station where people normally get on or off, but more or less on the first floor, and as a result, the second train arrived.”said an official spokesman.

Investigations after the crash have already started.

Despite the stir generated and the great deployment of resources of the rescue operation, some park visitors who were at the time of the incident stated that they never realized what was happening. In this regard, a parent present at the scene mentioned to the newspaper ‘Bild’, “We didn’t notice anything ourselves, but we received an email asking if we were affected.”

This would not be the only incident that has occurred so far this year, since Last week, a 57-year-old woman reportedly fell from a moving roller coaster at an amusement park in Klotten, a municipality located in southern Germany. The serious injuries caused his death and, to this day, the causes of the accident are still unknown.

