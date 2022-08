How did you feel about this matter?

The United States has included Paraguay’s vice president, Hugo Velázquez, and the legal advisor of the Yacyretá Hydroelectric Power Plant (EBY), Juan Carlos Duarte, on the list of corrupt people, according to US Secretary of State Antony blink.

Both were denounced by the US for participating in “significant acts of corruption”, including the payment of a bribe to a public official and interference in bids.

The two, as well as their respective families, were included in the list of corrupt and will be denied entry into the United States, without being able to obtain visas to enter the country.

According to Blinken, Duarte, a close associate of Velázquez, “offered a bribe to a Paraguayan public official to obstruct an investigation that threatened the vice president and his financial interests.”

“Corrupt acts such as these also contribute to diminishing trust in the government and to the public perception of corruption and immunity within the office of Paraguay’s vice president,” Blinken said in a statement.

“These designations reaffirm the United States’ commitment to fighting corruption, which harms the public interest, becomes an obstacle to the economic prosperity of countries and reduces the ability of governments to respond effectively to the needs of the population”, adds the note.