Germany, Scholz’s hard line on migrants stirs controversy: they will be deported to Rwanda

There Germany has decided to take cover on the migrant front, the chancellor Scholz announced a hard line following the knife attack claimed by an ISIS affiliate in Solingen August 24th – 3 dead and 8 injured. They will start new restrictions on refugee entrysince the perpetrator of the attack is a 26-year-old Syrian who had asked for asylum, but was denied; his expulsion order had never been carried out because in the meantime the young man had disappeared. The plan – reports Il Fatto Quotidiano – is to implement the “Rwanda model” abandoned by the UK. Berlin recycles it to deal with the refugee emergency.

Joachim StampGerman Commissioner for Migration, said during a podcast on Table Media that “we currently have no no third country has come forward, except Rwanda“. Representative of the FDP party, the commissioner calculated that Germany could divert approximately 10,000 people per yearrejecting pressure from conservatives who instead ask to extend the solution to a greater number of refugees. For Stamp instead, – continues Il Fatto – Germany will apply this model specifically on migrants crossing the eastern borders of the European Union: in particular, those arriving from Belarusin a scheme that Europe also sees as a “hybrid war” by the Russiawith the approval of Minsk, in opening the roads to migratory flows towards those countries that help Ukraine.