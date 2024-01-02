You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Children kidnapped in Denmark.
The minors were kidnapped when they were celebrating the New Year with their father. This is known.
On December 31, 2023, during New Year's Eve, two children aged ten and thirteen were kidnapped while their father was being held in the Grasten territory, in Denmark, very close to the border with Germany.
According to the official portal of Europa Pressa private Spanish news agency, the Danish Police have explained that the father, who was 49 years old, was attacked near a restaurant.
While the three people were part of the New Year's Eve celebration, and watched the fireworks show, The minors were forced to get into a vehicle with a German license plate.
According to the aforementioned media, the Danish authorities contacted the German Police, so they are investigating the case for assault and kidnapping.
“The main objective is to find the two children and ensure their safety.“, reported the competent authorities.
LADY DANIELA ORTIZ GONGORA
LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL
