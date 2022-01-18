Spain already knows what will be their path to try to reach the semifinals. The National Team is in group 2 and, after the victory against Sweden in the previous phase (the other classified in the Hispanic group), Jordi Ribera’s men advance with two points, for none of the Magyars. Also with two points are Germany, winner of group D, and Russia, from F. In the second position of the respective groups Poland and Norway advanced. Therefore, there are three teams that have a certain advantage in this round due to previous duties: Spain, Germany and Russia. Each one will play four games in this round and will not repeat, obviously, duel against the team with which they were measured in the first phase.

In the other group, 1, Denmark, Iceland and France are with two points, while Montenegro, the Netherlands and Serbia pass with an empty slot. Those eliminated in the opening phase include Slovenia, which reached the semifinals in the 2020 edition, and Hungary, one of the hosts and who had high hopes for this tournament in front of her fans. ANDn the two groups that are now formed, made up of six teams, the top two from each side advance to the semi-finals.

All Spain matches in the Main Round (in TDP):

Germany-Spain, Thursday 20; 18:00

Russia-Spain, Friday 21; 15:30

Spain Norway, Sunday 23; 20:30

Poland-Spain, Tuesday 25; 15:30