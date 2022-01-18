While awaiting the arrival of Marco Giampaolo, today on the Sampdoria bench in the Coppa Italia match against Juventus, Felice Tufano, the Primavera coach, sat down. The Sampdoria coach commented on Mediaset’s microphones: “We met a strong Juve and it was not an easy match for us. After going under we tried to balance the match and in part we succeeded. Too bad for the episode. of the third Juventus goal that closed the match. Football is strange maybe with the 2-2 close to the end the outcome could have been different. We lacked a shred of conviction because they could score a few more goals even if against this Juve it was difficult do better. No pessimism and let’s think about Sunday’s match that Giampaolo will prepare from tomorrow on our bench. Let’s not make drama and roll up our sleeves in search of continuity of results “.