The young activists of the radical environmental group Última Generación, protagonists of actions such as blockades of airports and highways sticking their hands to the asphalt or attacks with liquids against well-known works of art in large museums in half of Europe, have been declared in Germany members of an organization criminal.

The Neuruppin Prosecutor’s Office based on this accusation the search warrant for the homes of several prominent members of the organization that fights with aggressive protests to prevent climate change.

The group itself announced via Twitter that the Police had carried out searches on Tuesday in eleven homes throughout the country and that the agents confiscated electronic devices such as laptops or external memory units, posters and written material.

A spokesman for the Neuruppin Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the records and announced that those affected are accused of being part of or supporting a criminal organization. The prosecutors’ investigation refers to an action at the Schwedt refinery, in northeastern Germany, which the activists invaded and where they closed several pipelines without arrests being made.

airport assault



Since then, “Last Generation” activities have multiplied in Germany where, in recent weeks, among other things, they forced the suspension of air traffic for several hours at the Berlin and Munich airports after invading their runways and sticking their hands to the asphalt. with quick glue.

Activists from the environmental movement called the searches attempted intimidation. “The investigations opened against a criminal organization open all the doors to the authorities to monitor us and this possibility is precisely their ultimate objective,” said those affected, who recalled that in cases like this it is rare that a formal accusation is formulated and even more rare even if there is finally a conviction on those charges.

“But if a court decides to lock up peaceful people like us, we will know how to bear the consequences. We defend what we do with our names and faces”, warned the young people, who accused the authorities of trying to silence their demands and the state of “violating the constitution for not protecting the climate” and not recognizing that “we are in a climate crisis . An unprecedented crisis, which threatens everything, including our lives.

The charges against the activists are, however, many more. Cyrill Clement, the prosecutor in charge of the case, pointed out that they are being investigated for “the principle of suspicion of the formation or support of a criminal organization, alteration of the operation of public services, trespassing and coercion.” He added that “a low double-digit number of people” are accused, whose identities he did not want to reveal, while stressing that no one has so far been arrested in this operation.

Clemens also stressed that his investigation focuses on possible crimes committed between April and May of this year in the state of Mecklenburg-Antepommerania and does not include airport blockades or attacks on works of art.