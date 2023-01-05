Home page World

From: Julia Volkenand

China is currently experiencing the most violent corona wave since the pandemic began. © dpa

Germany is introducing a corona test requirement for entry from China. The reason for this is the wave of viruses raging there.

Berlin – Germany is introducing a test requirement for travelers from China. The reason for this is the corona wave raging there, said Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach on Thursday (January 5). The entry regulation will be changed at short notice, travelers from China will have to show at least one rapid antigen test when they travel to Germany in the future.

China: Germany decides on compulsory testing for entry

Lauterbach spoke of a good decision. “Europe has found a common response to the pandemic situation in China. This is exactly what we as the federal government have campaigned for. There will also be additional waste water controls for trips to China.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday that there were already sewage tests at Frankfurt Airport. This could be expanded, for example, by examining the wastewater from individual aircraft from China. Austria had also announced that it would implement the measure on all flights from China starting next week.

The EU states could not agree on a uniform procedure on Wednesday, but made a recommendation for compulsory testing. As the Swedish Council Presidency announced after the meeting, the EU member states are being urged to carry out checks. The experts also advise wearing a medical or FFP2 mask on board aircraft from China.

China: Belgium and Sweden are also tightening entry due to Corona

Germany is thus following the example of countries such as Australia, Canada, France, Great Britain and the USA, which already have entry restrictions. Belgium and Sweden also announced the introduction of a corona test obligation on Thursday. In Sweden, every arrival should be able to show a negative test for three weeks from Saturday. It was initially unclear when the new rules should apply in Germany.(jv/dpa/afp)