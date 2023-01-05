“You exist and are valuable to us“. This phrase should become a mantra in all companies. It should be repeated every day in front of the mirror by people who feel diminished for belonging to groups historically marginalized by white men. It should be said tirelessly to children who are bullied for being black, poor, women, indigenous or with a different gender than the heteroaffective one. If you don’t know what we are talking about. Run and watch the inauguration speech of the Minister of Human Rights, Silvio Almeida.

With this sentence nominally addressed to different groups – “Workers in Brazil, you exist and are valuable to us. Women of Brazil, you exist and are valuable to us. Black and black…” and so it goes on for more than 1 minute — the minister said the obvious: these groups were not only diminished in their existence, but also invisible in the eyes of society.

These people heard for the first time from a public official that he, as the official spokesperson for a state, sees and values ​​them. And it took us 134 years to say it out loud (counting here from the Republic, because talking about human rights before that seems like a bad joke or at least a certain historical shortsightedness). We made a big mistake as a Nation and worsened our level of stupidity in the last four years when the State took away our right to be who we want to be, imposing on us an identity as a white and straight man.

With the minister’s speech, anyone can now sing loud and clear: I am who I want to be, I exist and I am valued by my country for that.

And the companies?

So it is. We have a lot to reflect on. The fact is that even though the so-called diversity agenda has gained the attention of the human resources department, the board’s desks and spaces in the reports presented to shareholders, it is necessary to ask the question: is the identity of representatives of minority groups being respected and valued or are they mere statics for constructing socially responsible narratives?

Recognizing identity goes far beyond hiring them. It means understanding the life context of these talents, their ambitions, frustrations, limitations and excellences. This means treating those who are different differently so that they have equal opportunities. Employee, outsourced and supplier hiring processes as they are built today must die.

Let us not be naive, however, in believing that large corporations will be able to individualize the needs of each of these people. But maybe they can create specific trails for different groups, or think of a new model. After all, we are in the era of disruption and technology can be a strong ally of effective inclusion.

Those who see change as an unthinkable cost these days, study the speeches of public authorities who were appointed ministers — leave the party-political tantrum aside, and see them talking. Listen to entrepreneurs who are part of minority groups. Talk carefully with young people. Those who know different realities, think differently and this can be the great differential for your company to break out of the consumer bubble it is in and start to relate to Brazil.