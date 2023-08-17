A spokesman for the German Frankfurt Airport Administration confirmed today, Thursday, the cancellation of dozens of flights at the airport, after heavy rains led to flooding in parts of the airstrip and the suspension of ground operations for hours.

The spokesman told the German News Agency (DPA) today, Thursday, that the accumulation of large amounts of water yesterday evening, Wednesday – including the area where planes are parked, loaded and unloaded – prompted the cancellation, postponement or transfer of flights to other airports. Airport authorities suspended ground operations at Germany’s busiest airport for more than two hours, resulting in 34 planes unable to take off in time yesterday evening.

It was estimated that thousands of passengers were affected by this situation. The German weather service (DWD) issued a thunderstorm warning across the western state of Hesse, where the airport is located, on Wednesday.

After the storms, a heat wave is approaching Germany, but the risk of extreme weather will decrease in the coming days.