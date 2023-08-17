Once again the wedding between the presenter and her partner has been postponed: that’s why

Federica Panicucci and Marco Bacini are without a doubt one of the most solid and lasting couples in the world of entertainment. The presenter and her partner met seven years ago, shortly after the end of the marriage with the deejay Mario Fargetta. Over the last few hours the name of the presenter of Morning 5 has returned to occupy the pages of gossip newspapers, that’s why.

In these last days Federica Panicucci and Marco Bacini they are making a lot of talk about themselves. The reason concerns the missed wedding which, according to the latest rumors, would have been postponed again. Recall that the presenter and her partner should have married before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

In these days the weekly ‘Nuovo Tv’ has revealed a sensational background on the couple. According to reports from the well-known magazine, it seems that it will still take some time to celebrate the wedding between Federica Panicucci and Marco Bacini. These are the words of the well-known newspaper about it:

Today the wedding seems to disappear from the calendar. For now, Panicucci is content to be a girlfriend. Maybe between work and Fargetta’s children, he doesn’t have time to organize the ceremony.

As also reported by ‘Nuovo Tv’ at the moment, therefore, we are not given to know why the wedding between Federica Panicucci and Marco Bacini have been postponed. The causes, therefore, are still to be discovered.

We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if the presenter of Morning 5 and his partner will break the silence and provide details on this much talked about news in the last few hours.