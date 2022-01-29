Germany Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder once again shakes remarks in support of Russia: “I really hope that the saber-laying in Ukraine will end”

Schröder, a Social Democrat, is a close friend of Russian President Putin. The German Christian Democrats are demanding that the current Demar Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, condemn Schröder in clear terms.

German former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder in the volatile security policy situation in Europe, is once again attracting attention with its comments in favor of Russia, German media report said.

“I really hope that the saber-casting in Ukraine will finally stop,” Schröder said on Friday The Agenda – in his podcast.

Gerhard Schröder in an interview last September in Berlin.

Schröder referred to the criticism of the Ukrainians against Germany because Germany refuses to export weapons to Ukraine.

Schröder stated that Russia did not believe it was planning military action against Ukraine.

“I do not believe. Nor do I think the Russian leadership could be interested in invading Ukraine militarily. ”

Schröder ignored the fact that Russia invaded Ukraine militarily as early as 2014, when it conquered and annexed the Crimean peninsula.

Schröder also criticized the current German foreign minister Annalena Baerbockia Provoking Russia because he had visited Ukraine before his first visit to Moscow.

To Russia statements that are very understanding can be considered embarrassing in the climate of Ukraine’s crisis.

Indeed, the German Christian Democrats have already demanded a demand from the Social Democratic Chancellor Olaf Scholziltathat this makes a clear difference to the former demar Chancellor.

“It is high time OIaf Scholz condemned his fellow party,” leader of the Christian Democratic Union Thorsten Frei said Der Spiegel according to the magazine.

77 years old Schröder led the German Red Green government from 1998 to 2005. Most of that time, he was also chairman of the Social Democratic SPD.

Already during his reign, Schröder was good at cooking for the Russian president Vladimir Putin with. Putin was a newcomer to the European political scene at the time.

Immediately after the end of his term as Chancellor, Schröder was appointed Chairman of the Board of Nord Stream. The majority owner of the Russian-German company is Russian energy giant Gazprom.

Since then, Schröder has had other money laundering in the Russian energy industry. At the same time, he has become an integral part of Putin’s court, like HS’s former Berlin correspondent Anna-Liina Kauhanen characterized in 2018.

“He has called Putin a spotless democrat,” Kauhanen recalled.

Schröder is not the only top European politician to have had close ties with Russia since his political career.

Paavo Lipponen (sd) was Finland’s prime minister at the same time as Schröder was the German chancellor, and the two leaders got along well. The European Parliament in a recent report Lipponen is mentioned in the same context as Schröder because Lipponen’s consulting company has been lobbying Nord Stream. The subject of the report is attempts by foreign powers, such as Russia, to influence European politics.

The report also mentioned the former Prime Minister of Finland Esko Aho (Central), which is on the Board of Directors of the Russian Sberbank.