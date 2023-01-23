The German government condemned the burning of a copy of the Holy Quran by a right-wing extremist during a demonstration near the Turkish embassy in the Swedish capital, Stockholm.
Berlin called the work “disrespectful and very inappropriate”.
A spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry said, today, Monday in Berlin, “Europe supports peaceful coexistence between all religions,” adding that the human right to religious freedom is of supreme value, such as freedom of demonstration and freedom of opinion, explaining, on the other hand, that provocations, such as that action in Stockholm, contribute in division.
The leader of a far-right party in Denmark, who also holds Swedish citizenship, burned a copy of the Qur’an last Saturday near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm.
This extreme act drew sharp criticism from many countries and organizations.
