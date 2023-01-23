That’s what the world wants, a sleeper station wagon with 879 horsepower.

Don’t get us wrong. The Audi RS6 is an absolute dream box. If you have one car that you have to do everything with, then it has been an excellent car for years. The current generation does not disappoint either. There is only one drawback: it is too thick on top. In the past, the Audi RS6 was always faster and more unobtrusive than the competition. Today it is exactly the other way around.

BMW no longer builds the M5 Touring (the next generation will come as a Touring), but luckily we also have the E63 AMG from Mercedes-Benz. Of course, compared to a regular E-Class you can see that it is slightly thicker, but put an AMG package on the E200 (which everyone seems to do these days) and the difference is already smaller.

Fat E-Class

The funny thing is, even though the E63 looks slower than the RS6, the Mercedes is faster. And of course, you can tune an RS6 to make it faster, but that is also possible with the E63! In this case, the car has been taken care of by Väth Automobiltechnik.

That is a company that sells, maintains, restores and upgrades Mercedes cars. They have been doing this for over 45 years. The company mainly focuses on technical modifications. Where with an ABT RS6 you mainly get a body kit and carbon fiber with a chip, with Vath they work exactly the other way around.

That means a lot of mechanical upgrades that you don’t see, and hardly any visual adjustments. In this case, the V8 will be fitted with two new Väth-adapted turbos and new intercoolers. To ensure that the gearbox also likes it, there is extra cooling for the transmission oil.

Then there is a sports exhaust system with downpipes and new rear mufflers. Finally, there is new software from Väth that ensures that all those components work together nicely.

Performance sleeper station wagon with 879 horsepower

The result is a maximum power is 879 hp! The torque is limited to 1,100 Nm, in order to give the transmission a little chance of survival. It ensures that the performance potential is (much) higher. Sprinting from 0-100 km/h is over in exactly 3 seconds. The top speed is now 345 km/h. This makes this sleeper station wagon with 879 hp faster than a whole lot of serious supercars.

There is a visual adjustment in the form of extra light and strong forged wheels from Väth. They measure 21 inches and look great, although they are very sensitive to taste. Finally, the E63 has been lowered slightly, the sleeper with 879 hp is now 25 millimeters closer to the asphalt. Other than that, it’s completely finished.

