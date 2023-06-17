One year from the Eurocup-2024where she will host, Germany lost 1-0 in a friendly match against Polandthis Friday in Warsaw, with a goal from Jakub Kiwior.

Hansi Flick’s men, eliminated in the first phase of the 2022 World Cup, are officially classified for the next Euro Cup as the organizing country.

(Colombia was patient: they beat Iraq and remained undefeated in the Lorenzo era)(Mourning in cycling: Santiago Buitrago’s teammate died in the Tour of Switzerland)

Thus, the ‘Mannschaft’ is in a long tunnel of fifteen months of friendly matches.

hard road

After beating Peru (2-0) at the end of March, the Germans later lost to Belgium (3-2) in Cologne.

In the June window, they started a draw against Ukraine in Bremen (3-3) in the last minutes, and they have bowed in Warsaw against Poland of Robert Lewandowski, eighth finalist in Qatar (eliminated by France).

Tuesday’s game in Gelsenkirchen against Colombia will be a new opportunity for the Germans to rediscover victory, which, if not achieved, will put great pressure on the ‘Mannschaft’ before the games against Japan in September (9 ) andn Wolfsburg, and France (12th) in Dortmund.

This Friday, Germany showed two totally different faces: in the first act they were dominated and justly conceded the only goal of the match.

At the exit of a corner, Thilo Kehrer he was not attentive to the mark of Kiwior, who opened the scoring (31).

In the second act, the Germans were more determined against a Polish team that since January has been led by former Portugal coach Fernando Santos, and whose goalkeeper, Wojciech Szczesny, He established himself as the savior of the locals with several interventions of merit against Havertz (65), Gossens (70), Malick Thiaw (78), Marius Wolf (88) and Julian Brandt (90).

(Shakira exploded: reveals intimacies of Gerard Piqué and the tax trial)

AFP