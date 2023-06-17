













Xbox says developers should plan better so they don’t leave Series S behind | EarthGamer

Given this, Booty assured that they will not leave the Xbox Series S behind. In fact, he said that they will not allow developers to focus on only creating experiences for Series X. Although he admits that it will be ‘double the work’, he believes that the problems could be solved with better planning by the companies.

He also believes that the development of games for Series S will improve as the generation progresses. Since the studies will have more experience with the console and will be able to get the most out of it. According to him, several of his own studios have already managed to squeeze the power of the console.

Source: Xbox.

The main reason why Booty assures that they will not leave the Xbox Series S behind is because of accessibility. Since offering a cheaper alternative allows more gamers to experience next-gen games without affecting their wallet as much. Do you agree with him?

