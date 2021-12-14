Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Germany Cannabis bus tickets sold in Berlin to ‘relieve Christmas stress’ – Video shows public transport ad

December 14, 2021
The tickets contain a little hemp oil with no intoxicating ingredients.

Berlin public transport passengers have been able to eat their tickets since Monday. On top of all that, the flags contain some cannabis plant ingredients, according to Reuters.

It’s a week-long humorous advertising campaign by the city’s public transport company BVG to “ease the Christmas stress”.

The video associated with this article shows excerpts from an ad published by the company.

Although Cannabis sativa also known for its intoxicating properties, eating tickets can’t really make you intoxicated. They contain hemp oil made from vegetables, which does not contain intoxicating ingredients.

“This, of course, is meant to take a twinkle in the eye. We don’t want to take a stand for or against cannabis, but we want to use this to get the right message out: use a bus or subway during a stressful Christmas period, ”comments a BVG spokesperson Jannes Schwentu To Reuters.

However, the BVG points out that if the daily ticket in question, which costs EUR 8.80, is chosen to be eaten on the day of its validity, it will no longer be valid as an official ticket. It is therefore advisable to enjoy the ticket only after it has expired.

