German Finance Minister Christian Lindner called on Europe on Friday to strengthen its ability to compete.

Commenting on the possibility of former US President Donald Trump winning the presidential elections, Lindner expressed his belief that a “strong Europe” is the best response to that possibility.

In front of the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort of Davos, the politician, who belongs to the Free Democratic Party, said today that the best preparation for Trump’s second term as president is to strengthen Europe’s ability to compete, indicating that Europe must be an equal partner, both with regard to the situation Economic or equitable distribution of burdens in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Lindner expressed concern that EU politicians might expand government support, saying: “But we must prevent a race in support that we cannot afford.”

For her part, Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, said, “The best defense is offense. In order to be able to attack properly, you must be strong at home,” noting that this means a strong internal European market and a capital markets union that provides companies with better financing opportunities. .