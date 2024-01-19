The Japanese dealer Meccha-Japanrather well known especially in the field of purchasing imported games from Japan, already has a mysterious one in its lists Nintendo Switch 2whose release would be set for 2024 and it would already be available for preorder.

Obviously we can't really take it as proof of the imminent arrival of the new Nintendo console, but the question is undoubtedly curious, also considering the many voices of corridors that are gathering on the new generation console from the Kyoto house, to tell the truth never announced until now.

Among the products on sale at Meccha-Japan, a mysterious Nintendo Switch 2 also emerges, which could already be pre-ordered in anticipation of its launch scheduled for the year 2024, which would be corroborated by a considerable amount of rumors that emerged in precedence.