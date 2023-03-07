Germany announced that the number of visas granted to the victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria has reached more than 1,000 visas since mid-February.

A spokesman for the Foreign Ministry in Berlin said today, Tuesday, that the number of visas granted reached 1,333 as of last Friday, of which 1,097 visas were issued within the framework of the simplified procedure announced in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake disaster, in addition to national visas for family reunification.

The German government had announced the simplified procedure for issuing visas after the earthquake that hit the border area between Turkey and Syria on the sixth of last month. Berlin allocated this procedure to the earthquake victims in the two countries to allow them to stay temporarily with their relatives in Germany.