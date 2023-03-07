Erick Gutiérrez is not having his best season in Europe, the Mexican midfielder has lost his starting position with the change of coaching staff and although he usually adds minutes in all games, it is currently very difficult to see him in the starting eleven, something that did not happen the previous season, the same in which he was untouchable and was even targeted by Premier League clubs.
That being the case, it is a fact that the man from the Mexican National Team will surely think about his future facing the summer market, because overnight he went from being a star to a change option. One of the clubs where the one trained in Pahuca could continue his career is Benfica, a club led by the German Roger Schmidt, former PSV coach and who sought to take Gutiérrez Galaviz in the market last summer without success, however, it is clear who has good memories and an excellent relationship with the national midfielder.
“You never know in football. I can’t talk about the future. Erick is a great player and a great person. I really appreciated working with him at PSV. He will always be in my heart because we won the Cup in the Netherlands. He is a great player, we’ll see what happens in the future.”
– roger schmidt
Gutiérrez recently signed a contract extension with PSV so his possible departure for Portuguese soccer will not be an easy change.
