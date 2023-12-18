Frankfurt (agencies)

The number of foreigners receiving benefits as asylum seekers in Germany rose significantly in 2022. Federal Statistics Office data released yesterday showed that about 482,300 people received record benefits under the Asylum Seekers Benefits Act at the end of 2022, representing a 21% increase. Or about 84 thousand people, compared to 2021.

The Ukrainian crisis is one of the reasons for this increase, as the number of Ukrainian asylum seekers reached about 40,000 people at the end of 2022.

The Federal Statistics Office said that asylum seekers can receive special benefits, for example in the case of illness or pregnancy, in addition to standard benefits. At the end of 2022, 289,900 people were entitled to these special subsidies. Under current rules, newly arrived Ukrainians receive benefits under the Asylum Seekers Benefits Act until they are granted a residence permit.