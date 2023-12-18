Abdullah Abu Deif (Cairo)

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi won a new presidential term in the most presidential elections in terms of popular participation in the last ten years, to continue in power until 2030, as announced by the Egyptian Supreme Presidential Elections Committee, which supervises the announcement of the results, after the completion of the vote counting.

In the elections, which witnessed a competition between 4 candidates, the largest number since 2014, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi obtained nearly 90% of the percentage of valid votes, which reached 45 million, which constituted about 66% of the total votes invited to vote, thus making El-Sisi president of the country. Without the need for a second round of elections.

In a speech following the announcement of his victory for a new presidential term, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi linked the broad popular participation to the surrounding events, as he considered it an attempt by the Egyptians to confirm the state’s support and its measures to protect national security, indicating that the war in Gaza requires mobilizing efforts to prevent its continuation. It represents a threat to Egyptian national security in particular and the Palestinian issue in general.

After being declared the winner of the Egyptian elections, the Egyptian President added that he will be a voice for Egyptians in realizing their dreams and completing the national dialogue that was held during the last two years to achieve more national achievements that aim to elevate and preserve the Egyptian state in light of the surrounding dangers.

He said: “I am certainly aware of the magnitude of the challenges we have experienced, and are still facing.”

Al-Sisi continued, “The real hero in confronting these challenges is the Egyptian citizen who confronted terrorism and its violence, bore the burdens of economic reform and its effects, and faced crises with steadfastness, awareness, and wisdom,” stressing “making all necessary efforts to continue building the new republic, which we seek to establish, in accordance with A common vision: we are united by a democratic state that brings together its people within a framework of respect for the constitution and the law.

In this context, Dr. Mohamed Fayez Farhat, Director of Al-Ahram Center for Political and Strategic Studies, said that the widespread popular participation in the presidential elections cannot be separated from the Gaza War and considerations of Egyptian national security, as talk has clearly declined about the economic pressures that were the constant focus of the conversation over the years. The latter, while the Egyptians needed to emphasize the necessity of a strong regime in the face of current security and military considerations.

Farahat pointed out in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the Egyptian people have demonstrated great national awareness by putting the security considerations of the Egyptian state at the forefront in their choices in the current presidential elections with the victory of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who had a clear program and had already achieved many political and economic gains, including: Infrastructure and other gains, and thus the people chose him to continue the journey.

Abdel Hadi Al-Qasabi, the Egyptian politician and head of the majority party in the House of Representatives, said that the direct speech of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi after announcing his victory in the presidential elections reveals the extent of the interest of the Egyptian administration and people in what is happening on the eastern border and the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

He added that broad popular participation is the best response and support for the political administration in continuing to preserve the gains it has achieved in the Egyptian national security file, and no party, whatever it may be, can be allowed to threaten these considerations, indicating that Egypt’s national security is a matter that President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi emphasized. During his victory speech in the presidential elections.