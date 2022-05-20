Home page politics

The Emir of Qatar (l), Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, shakes hands with Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) in the Chancellery after a press conference. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

It is the next step towards independence from Russian gas. In the future, Germany wants to work more closely with Qatar on energy issues. That brings a partnership.

In the struggle for more independence from Russian gas, the federal government has concluded an energy partnership with Qatar.

Qatar’s Energy Minister, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, and Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) signed a declaration of intent for deeper cooperation during a state visit, as the Federal Ministry of Economics announced on Friday in Berlin. The energy partnership will help Germany to diversify its gas supply by importing liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Qatar and at the same time give a boost to cooperation on “green hydrogen”.

The German-Qatari energy partnership should promote the “high-level exchange” between the two governments on energy-related issues, build bridges between the two countries and bring together actors from the public and private sectors, it said. Regular meetings between the Qatari Ministry of Energy and the Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection are planned.

The Ministry of Economy announced two working groups. The LNG and Hydrogen working group will promote trade relations in the field and create a forum for discussion on infrastructure and regulatory issues. The working group on renewable energy, energy efficiency and load management will also deal with the development of renewable energy capacities and related issues such as infrastructure and electricity markets. Climate protection should also play a role: the committee should advance the dialogue on energy efficiency solutions “which can contribute to the decarbonization of the building, transport and industry sectors”.

Because of the war in Ukraine, Germany wants to become independent of Russian gas and is relying on deliveries of liquefied natural gas (LNG). Habeck had therefore already visited Qatar in March. dpa