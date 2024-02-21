Two tourists from Germany were lost in the northern Australian wilderness for a week due to an error in the Google Maps service. A local radio station reported this on February 21 ABC Radio.

The report said that due to a GPS error, they had to survive for a week in the wild in the far north of Queensland.

According to ABC Radio, the tourists had a supply of food for about a week, having used it up, they decided to find their way to the populated part of Australia. They used a drone to search for any roads.

According to tourists, they had no connection, which is why they could not contact rescue services. On the way back, they met several times with the inhabitants of the local fauna, in particular, snakes and a crocodile. It is noted that the journey took them 22 hours, during which they covered 60 km.

Local police told the radio station that this is not the first time the region has experienced problems with Google Maps, causing travelers to lose their route. They added that everything could have ended worse if the tourists were older and less prepared.

