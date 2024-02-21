Newspapers sell less and less, newsstands close or go bankrupt and the Municipality of Rome, instead of safeguarding a piece of information, sends the 2024 blow to the kiosk owners.

With a kind and polite letter, the Municipalities are currently delivering the new tariffs for the occupation of public spaces, the former Cosap with stratospheric fees that exceed a thousand euros per year as a base and even reach 2 thousand. Thus a piece of the destruction of paper newspapers is taken in reverse. Instead of identifying tax relief formulas that could help save the last Roman newsstands, a “nudge to close” comes from the Campidoglio.

Absurd tax increases such as funeral rates

As happened with funeral rates, including the medieval tax on the transport of bodies outside the Municipality of Rome, the atavistic fame of money of the cashier of the Capitol punishes the culture and right to information of citizens. The average annual increase for newsstand managers is around 300 euros per year, divided into four convenient installments for those who want, each of which with over 80 euros more.

Fabrizio Santori: “Those who sell culture are punished”

“In spite of the fight against inflation and the support of cultural activities – denounces the councilor and group leader of the League, Fabrizio Santori – the Municipality behaves like an unscrupulous merchant who unloads his hunger for money on every item of municipal services, without some distinctions between those who carry out commercial activities that guarantee certain earnings and those who, as in the case of newsagents, represent a tool for disseminating culture and information”.

The unions: “Betrayed in the meetings, state of agitation”

+Even the unions, albeit with soft tones, raise their voices. The representatives of Sinagi, Cisl, Uil, Snag and Fenagi wrote to the mayor and councilors for the Budget and Productive Activities: “We learn with amazement of the council's decision to increase the occupation of public land by 20% and in special areas by 45% at newspaper newsstands. We remember that this Administration, through its Councilors, Commission Presidents, Council Groups, during the meetings held, has always confirmed the need to safeguard this category due to its peculiarities and to allow it, through activities in concert with the Administration, to be able still play a fundamental role in the social fabric”.

And then they explain how, faced with political declarations to support the category, the Capitol decided “Trade plans which provide for the closure of countless points of sale in the First Municipality in particular; a regulation for newspaper resellers decided without having taken into consideration a single one of the proposals made by the trade unions, with the result of having a regulation without a shred of perspective and planning which makes everything totally sterile; Increase in employment public land applied to a category that has an imposed price therefore further economic burden. Finally, an agreement for the issuing of registry certificates approved by the Council, without having had a discussion on its operation. The only meeting held was the one on safety measures.”

The response to increases that result in the impossibility of increasing the products on sale is the declaration of a state of unrest”.

“Fewer video skits of the mayor and more support for businesses”

Councilor Santori concludes: “With this attitude the Municipality condemns the few remaining newsstands in the city to closure. The Municipality is now closed in on itself. Instead of increasing tariffs for categories such as newsagents, it could initiate a healthy policy to contain waste. Where? Meanwhile, the mayor could waste less time on video skits in which he narrates a city that doesn't exist.”