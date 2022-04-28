Dubai Cares, a civil society organization officially affiliated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications, has announced its support for the Senses Center for the Care and Accommodation of People with Special Needs by providing it with anti-bacterial furniture needed to improve the well-being and safety of students.



Furniture provided to the center includes anti-bacterial floor covering solutions, anti-microbial curtains, chairs and desks, anti-bacterial floor coverings with medicinal properties have been installed in all classrooms and treatment rooms, in addition to anti-bacterial curtains, to reduce infection rates and eliminate any potential health risks .

Dubai Cares has donated nearly 100 antimicrobial desks and chairs to the centre, which were previously donated by Finnish furniture manufacturer Isku, with the aim of building a cleaner, healthier and safer learning environment for students to enable them to study and thrive.

“People of determination are usually the most vulnerable to health problems, so it is necessary to provide a safe environment for them to maintain their health, wellness and educational attainment,” said Abdullah Ahmed Al Shehhi, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Cares. Special needs, based on our belief that children and young people of determination should not be left without an education.

Jonas Fickstrom, Head of Middle East, ESCO, said: “We are very impressed with the impact that the Senses Center is having in the Gulf region, by ensuring a quality learning environment with improved ergonomic designs, hygienic materials, as well as anti-bacterial properties. “

This support comes within the framework of Dubai Cares’ “Volunteer Emirates” initiative, a local volunteer initiative that encourages individuals in the UAE community throughout the year to donate their time to support the cause of education. The initiative aims to improve learning environments in non-profit schools in the UAE by renovating classrooms and installing necessary tools and equipment with the support of local volunteers.

Senses Human Center for the Care and Accommodation of People with Special Needs is a non-profit organization located in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and is the first long-term care facility in the Middle East dedicated to improving the quality of life for people of determination. The center provides round-the-clock care for children with unique needs that require special treatments, in addition to rehabilitation and education programs, and provides them with supportive environments that enable them to acquire new skills and improve their abilities.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

