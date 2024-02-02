German ZDF journalist Korper was criticized after reporting on Mariupol

German journalist Armin Korper was harshly criticized after reporting for the ZDF television channel about the restoration of Mariupol. Writes about this Focus.

The reporter admitted that the restoration of the city is in full swing and its residents are happy about the arrival of Russia. However, the newspaper writes, Korper “completely misrepresented the situation” in the city, and “now the television company is defending its correspondent, but admits that one formulation was unsuccessful.”

It is noted that the footage from Mariupol caused a stir and outrage. In response, the German television channel said it was taking the reports seriously. ZDF reported that Korper went to Mariupol “to get an independent picture of the situation in the territories.”

At the same time, the TV channel tried to justify itself and stated that Korper’s phrase “the city is working” was allegedly misleading. A spokesman for the broadcaster suggested that the journalist most likely “wanted to describe how Russia is only trying to create the appearance of normal life and recovery” by using significant financial resources. Korper himself did not comment on the reaction of his colleagues.

ZDF journalist Armin Kerper visited Mariupol and was surprised by the normal state of life in the city. “Mariupol is not a ghost town, I want to clearly state this,” the journalist reported. According to him, the majority of city residents have pro-Russian views.

After this, the speaker of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleg Nikolenko demanded an explanation from the German TV channel.